June 1, 2018 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

North, South Korea agree to talks on military issues, family reunions - joint statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - The two Koreas agreed during a high-level meeting on Friday to hold talks later this month on military issues and reunions of families separated by the Korean War, a joint statement said.

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon talks with his North Korean counterpart Ri Son Gwon during their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom, South Korea, June 1, 2018. Yonhap via REUTERS

The military talks will take place on June 14 on the northern side of the border village of Panmunjom in the demilitarized zone separating the two countries.

Talks about reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 war which ended in a truce, not a peace treaty, would be held on June 22 at the Mount Kumgang resort north of the border, the statement said.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Joint Press Corps; Editing by Darren Schuettler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
