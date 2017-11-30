FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove - South Korea president
Sections
Featured
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Sale of the century?
Saudi Arabia's $300-billion state sell-off moves slowly
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
ROHINGYA CRISIS
Pope meets refugees, says "Rohingya" for first time
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
Global Economy
Jobs galore but when will wages finally pick up?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 30, 2017 / 3:44 PM / a day ago

North Korea's missile is advanced, but still some things to prove - South Korea president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in said on Thursday a missile launched this week by North Korea was the most advanced of Pyongyang’s arsenal, but said that the isolated state still needed to prove some technical details.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in presides over the national security council at the Presidential Blue House in Seoul, South Korea, November 29, 2017. The Presidential Blue House/Yonhap via REUTERS

Moon made the remarks during a phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, saying it was unclear whether the North actually had the technology to miniaturise a nuclear warhead and that it still needed to prove other things, such as its re-entry technology.

Earlier, the United States warned North Korea’s leadership it would be “utterly destroyed” if war were to break out, after Pyongyang test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland witin range, in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.