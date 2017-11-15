FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S.Korea party leader-U.S. must not use military option without Seoul's consent
November 15, 2017 / 5:02 PM / Updated 7 hours ago

S.Korea party leader-U.S. must not use military option without Seoul's consent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The chairwoman of South Korea’s ruling party, Choo Mi-ae, said on Wednesday that “under no circumstances” should U.S. President Donald Trump take military action against North Korea without the consent of the government in Seoul.

“President Trump often emphasizes that he put all options on the table,” Choo told a think-tank during a visit to Washington. “We want to make sure that this option of another war is not placed on the table. Under no circumstances should the U.S. go ahead and use a military option without the consent of South Korea.” (Reporting by David Brunnstrom, editing by G Crosse)

