October 27, 2017 / 8:14 AM / a day ago

Mattis says no change in U.S. policy to protect South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday there has been no change in U.S. policy protecting South Korea, in the face of missile and nuclear threats from the reclusive North, after a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis and his South Korean counterpart Song Young-moo peer into North Korea from Observation Post Ouellette in the demilitarized zone separating North and South Korea October 27, 2017. REUTERS/Phil Stewart

In a press release distributed by South Korea’s presidential office after the meeting, Mattis was also cited as saying North Korea’s obsession with its weapons programmes presented a threat to the United States as well as South Korea.

Reporting by Christine Kim; editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
