SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said on Wednesday that North and South Korea had agreed to broadcast live parts of next week’s inter-Korean summit, the South’s Yonhap news agency reported.

Men carry flags in front of the stand with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and other high ranking officials during a military parade marking the 105th birth anniversary of the country's founding father, Kim Il Sung, in Pyongyang April 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj/Files

The agreement came in so-called working-level talks between the two sides, being help to prepare for the summit, at which details such as security and press coverage are being discussed.