North Korea fires multiple unidentified projectiles early Wednesday: Yonhap

(Reuters) - North Korea fired multiple unidentified projectiles early on Wednesday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the South Korean military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The projectiles were launched from the Hodo peninsula in South Hamgyong Province on North Korea’s east coast, the JCS said, according to Yonhap.

The JCS said it is monitoring the situation in case of additional launches and maintaining a readiness posture, Yonhap reported.

The White House, the Pentagon and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Last week, North Korea test-fired two new short-range ballistic missiles, its first missile test since leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump met last month and agreed to revive denuclearization talks.