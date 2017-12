SEOUL, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Hwasong-15 missile that North Korea launched on Wednesday is a new type of intercontinental ballistic missile that can fly over 13,000 km (8,080 miles), a South Korean defence ministry spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Earlier this week, Pyongyang said it had test-fired its most advanced missile, putting the U.S. mainland within range, and in violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions. (Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)