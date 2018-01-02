South Korea says welcomes Kim Jong Un's New Year speech - Yonhap

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea’s presidential office said it welcomed Kim Jong Un’s New Year speech where he raised the possibility of sending a delegation to the upcoming Winter Olympic Games to be held in Pyeongchang in the South, Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un makes a closing remark at 5th Conference of Cell Chairpersons of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) on December 23 in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang December 24, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Kim on Monday warned the United States that he has a “nuclear button” on his desk ready for use if North Korea is threatened, but said he was “open to dialogue” with Seoul and may send a North Korean delegation to the Games as part of efforts to lower military tensions on the Korean peninsula.