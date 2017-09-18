North Korea says more sanctions will spur it to hasten nuclear plans

SEOUL (Reuters) - The more sanctions the United States and its allies impose on North Korea, the faster it will move to complete its nuclear plans, the reclusive nation’s official KCNA news agency said on Monday, citing a foreign ministry spokesman.

The latest sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council represent “the most vicious, unethical and inhumane act of hostility to physically exterminate the people of the DPRK, let alone its system and government,” the spokesman said on Monday, using the North’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

The U.N. Security Council unanimously passed a U.S.-drafted resolution a week ago mandating tougher new sanctions against Pyongyang that included banning textile imports and capping crude and petrol supply.