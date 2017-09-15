Japan wants to consider various responses to North Korea -Suga

TOKYO, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Japan wants to consider various responses to North Korea’s latest missile launch in cooperation with the United States, South Korea, China and Russia, its chief government spokesman said on Friday.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference that North Korea’s missile launch was a provocative action that raises regional tensions.

He also said it was extremely problematic for the safety of aircraft and ships because the missile was fired without advance notice.

North Korea fired a missile on Friday that flew over Japan’s northern Hokkaido far out into the Pacific Ocean, South Korean and Japanese officials said, further ratcheting up tensions after Pyongyang’s recent test of a powerful nuclear bomb. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)