March 15, 2018 / 10:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

North Korea says will talk to Sweden on 'bilateral relations' among other issues - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media said on Friday its foreign minister, Ri Yong Ho, had left the country for Sweden the day before to meet his counterpart Margot Wallstrom to “exchange views on the bilateral relations and issues of mutual concern”.

Ri’s visit was confirmed by the Swedish Foreign Ministry on Thursday, prompting speculation that the two-day trip could lay the groundwork for a possible meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Reporting by Christine Kim; Editing by Alison Williams

