Trump, China's Xi discussed North Korea in Monday phone call: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping expressed hope during a phone call on Monday that the resumption of dialogue between North Korea and South Korea might prompt change in Pyongyang’s “destructive behavior,” the White House said on Tuesday.

Trump also “committed to sustain the United States-led global campaign of maximum pressure to compel North Korea to commit to denuclearization,” the White House said in a statement.