May 8, 2018 / 4:49 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump, Xi agree sanctions should continue on North Korea - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed in a phone call on Tuesday that it was important to continue sanctions on North Korea over its nuclear and missile programs until it permanently dismantles them, the White House said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends an event commemorating the 200th birth anniversary of the founding father of communism Karl Marx at the Great Hall of the People, in Beijing, China May 4, 2018. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Trump also affirmed his commitment to ensuring the U.S. trade and investment relationship with China was “balanced and benefits American businesses and workers,” the White House said in a statement.

Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann

