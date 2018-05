WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump, speaking on Thursday after canceling a summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said the U.S. military stood ready if Kim were to take any “foolish” action.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration and the gang MS-13 at the Morrelly Homeland Security Center in Bethpage, New York, U.S., May 23, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

American forces are “ready if necessary,” Trump said at a White House bill signing event.