March 16, 2018 / 6:13 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Trump, Moon discuss plan to meet North Korean leader - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump reaffirmed his plan to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un by the end of May on Friday during a call with South Korea’s president, voicing “cautious optimism” over recent developments, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about Iran and the Iran nuclear deal at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Trump and President Moon Jae-in discussed preparations for their upcoming engagements with North Korea and agreed that “concrete actions” were the key to achieving denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, the White House said in a statement.

“The two leaders expressed cautious optimism over recent developments and emphasized that a brighter future is available for North Korea, if it chooses the correct path,” the White House said in a statement.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Lisa Lambert

