April 22, 2018 / 1:22 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Trump says North Korea crisis 'a long way from conclusion'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the North Korean nuclear crisis is “a long way from conclusion,” tempering his welcome of Pyongyang’s announcement it was suspending nuclear and missile tests and scrapping its nuclear test site.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an announcement on immigration reform in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., August 2, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t - only time will tell....But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!” he said on Twitter.

Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

