Trump says U.S. 'totally prepared' for military option in North Korea
#Top News
September 26, 2017 / 7:01 PM / 21 days ago

Trump says U.S. 'totally prepared' for military option in North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as he holds a joint news conference with Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the United States was prepared for a military option in handling the North Korea nuclear crisis but warned it would have dire consequences for the Communist country.

“We are totally prepared for the second option, not a preferred option,” Trump said at a White House news conference. “But if we take that option, it will be devastating, I can tell you that, devastating for North Korea. That’s called the military option. If we have to take it, we will.”

Reporting by Steve Holland and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Leslie Adler

