Trump sees 'possible progress' in North Korea talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he saw “possible progress” after South Korea said North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States on denuclearisation and will suspend nuclear tests while those talks are under way.

U.S. President Donald Trump waves upon his arrival in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., March 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“Possible progress being made in talks with North Korea. For the first time in many years, a serious effort is being made by all parties concerned. The World is watching and waiting! May be false hope, but the U.S. is ready to go hard in either direction!” Trump wrote in a Twitter post.

North and South Korea will also hold their first summit in more than a decade next month at the border village of Panmunjom, the head of a delegation from South Korea told a media briefing. The delegation met with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a visit to the North.

Trump earlier tweeted: “We will see what happens!”