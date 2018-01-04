FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea
January 4, 2018 / 11:58 AM / in a day

Trump welcomes possible talks between North Korea and South Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Potential talks between North Korea and South Korea are “a good thing”, U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday in a post on Twitter in which he also took credit for any dialogue after Seoul and Pyongyang this week signaled willingness to speak.

FILE PHOTO - U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Pensacola, Florida, U.S., December 8, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Picture

“Does anybody really believe that talks and dialogue would be going on between North and South Korea right now if I wasn’t firm, strong and willing to commit our total ‘might’ against the North,” Trump tweeted, adding that “talks are a good thing!”

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Gareth Jones

