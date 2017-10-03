FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. will only talk to North Korea about freeing U.S. citizens - White House
#Top News
October 2, 2017 / 7:02 PM / 14 days ago

U.S. will only talk to North Korea about freeing U.S. citizens - White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1, 2017; Jersey City, NJ, USA; President Donald J. Trump looks on from above the 14th hole during the final round singles matches of The President's Cup golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Course. Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration will not hold any talks with North Korea at this time, except for possible conversations about freeing U.S. citizens who have been detained there, the White House said on Monday.

“We’ve been clear that now is not the time to talk,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters, amplifying on a tweet from President Donald Trump over the weekend that had been seen as undercutting U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

“The only conversations that have taken place, or that would, would be on bringing back Americans who have been detained,” Sanders said. “Beyond that, there will be no conversations with North Korea at this time.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by David Alexander

