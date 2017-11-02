FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea dismisses report that sixth nuclear test killed many people
November 2, 2017 / 10:40 AM / a day ago

North Korea dismisses report that sixth nuclear test killed many people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Seoul (Reuters) - North Korea’s state media on Thursday dismissed as “misinformation” a recent media report that the North’s sixth nuclear test killed many people.

Japanese broadcaster TV Asahi reported on Tuesday, citing unnamed sources familiar with the issue, that North Korea’s nuclear test site collapsed after Pyongyang’s sixth atomic test in September, possibly killing more than 200 people.

The North’s official KCNA said it was a “false report” intended to slander the country and its advances in nuclear development.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

