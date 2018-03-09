FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 9, 2018 / 5:27 PM / in 15 hours

U.N. chief Guterres encouraged by planned Trump, Kim meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is encouraged by the planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, his spokesman said on Friday.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres addresses the Human Rights Council at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland February 26, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

“He commends the leadership and vision of all concerned and reiterates his support for all efforts towards peaceful denuclearization of the Korean peninsula in accordance with relevant Security Council resolutions,” U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

Reporting by Michelle Nichols; Editing by Will Dunham

