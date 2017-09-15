U.N. chief condemns North Korea missile launch

U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks at a news conference ahead of the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres condemned North Korea’s missile launch over Japan on Friday and said he would discuss the situation at the United Nations General Assembly’s gathering next week.

“The Secretary-General calls on the DPRK leadership to cease further testing, comply with the relevant Security Council resolutions, and allow space to explore the resumption of sincere dialogue on denuclearisation,” Guterres said in a statement, adding that he would discuss it “with all concerned parties in the margins of the upcoming” U.N. General Assembly.