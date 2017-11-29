FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Trump urges China's Xi to convince North Korea to end provocations: White House
November 29, 2017 / 2:42 PM / Updated a day ago

Trump urges China's Xi to convince North Korea to end provocations: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Chinese President Xi Jinping to exert Beijing’s pressure on North Korea after Pyongyang said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile, the White House said.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks with reporters after meeting with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI) at the White House in Washington, U.S. November 28, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Trump emphasized the need for China to use all available levers to convince North Korea to end its provocations and return to the path of denuclearization,” the White House said in its statement after the two leaders spoke earlier on Wednesday.

Reporting by Susan HeaveyEditing by Chizu Nomiyama

