5 days ago
U.S. congresswoman confident Guam protected from North Korea threat
August 9, 2017 / 4:48 AM / 5 days ago

U.S. congresswoman confident Guam protected from North Korea threat

Navy vessels are moored in port at the U.S. Naval Base Guam at Apra Harbor, Guam March 5, 2016. Major Jeff Landis,USMC (Ret.)/Naval Base Guam/Handout/File Photo via REUTERS

1 Min Read

GUAM (Reuters) - The Congresswoman for the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam on Wednesday said she was confident U.S. forces could protect it from the "deeply troubling" North Korean nuclear threat.

Madeleine Z. Bordallo called on President Donald Trump to show "steady leadership" and work with the international community to de-escalate tensions and stop North Korea advancing its weapons programme.

"Guam remains safe, and I am confident in the ability of U.S. defences to protect our island and allies in the region," Bordallo said in a statement.

Reporting by Maureen N. Maratita; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Stephen Coates

