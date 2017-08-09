FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Guam governor says North Korea's talk of revenge is no threat
August 9, 2017 / 4:06 AM / 2 months ago

Guam governor says North Korea's talk of revenge is no threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GUAM, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The governor of Guam said on Wednesday North Korea’s warning of a possible missile strike on the U.S. Pacific territory was no threat and the island was prepared for “any eventuality”, with defences strategically placed to protect its people.

“Guam is American soil ... We are not just a military installation,” said Governor Eddie Calvo.

Calvo said in an online video message he had contacted the White House and had been told by the defence and homeland security departments there was no change in the threat level.

He said he would convene a meeting with Guam’s military commander and first responders to discuss their state of readiness. (Reporting by Maureen N. Maratita; Writing by Martin Petty; Editing by Paul Tait)

