FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 days ago
U.S. will take 'prudent defensive measures' against N.Korea threat -envoy
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
Breakingviews
India's war on cash had valuable benefits
India this week
Photo Focus
India this week
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
Bollywood
Movie Review: Toilet - Ek Prem Katha
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oil report
August 5, 2017 / 7:19 PM / 7 days ago

U.S. will take 'prudent defensive measures' against N.Korea threat -envoy

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Aug 5 (Reuters) - The United States "is taking and will continue to take prudent defensive measures to protect ourselves and our allies" from the threat posed by North Korea, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Saturday.

"The North Korean threat ... is rapidly growing more dangerous," Haley told the U.N. Security Council after the 15-member body imposed new sanctions on North Korea over its two long-range missiles tests in July.

"Further action is required." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols: Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.