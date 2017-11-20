FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan PM welcomes U.S. designation of North Korea as sponsor of terrorism - Kyodo
November 20, 2017 / 11:51 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Japan PM welcomes U.S. designation of North Korea as sponsor of terrorism - Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump’s move to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, saying it would ramp up pressure on Pyongyang, Kyodo News reported.

The designation, announced Monday, allows the United States to impose more sanctions on Pyongyang, which is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of U.N. Security Council sanctions.

“I welcome and support (the designation) as it raises the pressure on North Korea,” Abe told reporters, according to Kyodo.

Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Michael Perry

