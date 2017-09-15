FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
North Korea deepening economic, diplomatic isolation -Mattis
September 15, 2017

North Korea deepening economic, diplomatic isolation -Mattis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that North Korea is deepening its economic and diplomatic isolation with its latest ballistic missile launch, adding the United States was still assessing the new test by Pyongyang.

“I believe it will further North Korea’s isolation, diplomatic and economic isolation, because more and more nations are realizing there’s simply no collaboration (by Pyongyang) with the international community,” Mattis told reporters traveling with him to Mexico City. (Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Alistair Bell)

