FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. nearing limits of diplomacy on North Korea - Trump adviser McMaster
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 percent, beating estimates
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State cleared from Syria's Raqqa - monitoring group
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
Technology
Google launches advanced Gmail security features
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 15, 2017 / 5:59 PM / in a month

U.S. nearing limits of diplomacy on North Korea - Trump adviser McMaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster speaks during the daily briefing accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to the UN, Nikki Haley at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Friday the United States was approaching the limit of what sanctions and diplomacy can accomplish in terms of reigning in North Korea’s weapons program.

“For those ... who have been commenting on a lack of a military option, there is a military option,” McMaster told reporters at the White House, adding that it would not be the Trump administration’s preferred choice.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Tim Ahmann

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.