U.S. says will press North Korea on human rights abuses

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is gravely concerned about human rights abuses in North Korea and will press for accountability for those responsible, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday ahead of an expected summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“We remain gravely concerned and deeply troubled by these abuses. In tandem with the maximum pressure campaign, we will continue to press for accountability for those responsible,” the State Department said in a statement.