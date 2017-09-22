Tillerson stresses diplomacy on North Korea amid threats - ABC

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson delivers remarks at a Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction at the 72nd United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 21, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Friday acknowledged that escalating tensions with North Korea were challenging but said diplomatic efforts will continue amid harsh rhetoric and threats of military confrontation.

“We are quite challenged but our diplomatic efforts continue unabated,” Tillerson said in an interview with ABC. “We have put in place the strongest economic sanctions ever to have been assembled against (North Korean leader) Kim Jong Un.”

“So he is being tested with the sanctions, voices from every corner of the world.”