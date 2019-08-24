Trump says U.S. has really good relationship with North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the AMVETS (American Veterans) National Convention in Louisville, Kentucky. U.S., August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States has a really good relationship with North Korea and that the country’s leader, Kim Jong Un, has been “pretty straight” with him.

“Kim Jong Un has been ... pretty straight with me,” Trump told reporters at the White House after North Korea fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the sea off its east coast, according to the South Korean military.