May 21, 2018 / 12:06 PM / Updated 33 minutes ago

Trump urges China to keep tight North Korea border

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday pressed China to maintain a secure border with North Korea, weighing in ahead of an anticipated June meeting with North Korea’s leader aimed at denuclearization while at the same time efforting a trade deal with Beijing.

U.S. President Donald Trump gestures as he delivers remarks during the Prison Reform Summit at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., May 18, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“China must continue to be strong & tight on the Border of North Korea until a deal is made. The word is that recently the Border has become much more porous and more has been filtering in. I want this to happen, and North Korea to be VERY successful, but only after signing!” Trump tweeted.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

