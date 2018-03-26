FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 26, 2018 / 1:44 PM / Updated 20 minutes ago

North Korea urges U.S. to adopt 'serious attitude' for peace, end sanctions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - North Korea called on the United States on Monday to understand its position and adopt a “serious attitude” to contribute to maintaining peace and stability on the Korean peninsula.

FILE PHOTO - A combination photo shows a Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) handout of Kim Jong Un released on May 10, 2016, and Donald Trump posing for a photo in New York City, U.S., May 17, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA handout via Reuters/File Photo & REUTERS/Lucas Jackson/File Photo

Ri Jong Hyok, director of North Korea’s National Reunification Institute and deputy head of its Supreme People’s Assembly, said that his country sought to build a “just and peaceful new world, free from aggression and war” and nothing could block the goal of inter-Korean dialogue and reunification.

“Now is the high time to put an end to the U.S. anachronistic anti-DPRK hostile policy and its futile moves of sanctions and pressure,” Ri told the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), referring to the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, editing by Tom Miles

