FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
The Road to Brexit
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
April 9, 2018 / 10:00 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

North Korea's Kim Jong Un assessed future talks with U.S. at party meeting - KCNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un chaired a party meeting on Monday where he analysed the future outcome of dialogue with the United States and development of inter-Korean relations ahead of a summit with South Korea on April 27, the North’s state media said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un heads a party meeting in this photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang April 9, 2018. KCNA/via Reuters

In North Korea’s first mention of official dialogue with United States and the summit with Seoul, the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) added that Kim Jong Un set “strategic and tactical issues” to be upheld by his powerful Workers’ Party.

Reporting by Christine Kim, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.