Top U.S. general says North Korea military posture unchanged despite rhetoric
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
MIDDLE EAST
Islamic State Raqqa defeat may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
#Top News
September 26, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 21 days ago

Top U.S. general says North Korea military posture unchanged despite rhetoric

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford speaks during ceremonies marking the 16th anniversary of the 9-11 attack at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/Files

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States’ top military officer said on Tuesday that despite an escalation in rhetoric between the United States and North Korea, he had not seen Pyongyang change it’s military posture.

“While the political space is clearly very charged right now, we haven’t seen a change in the posture of North Korean forces and we watch that very closely,” Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, told a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing for his reappointment.

“What we haven’t seen is military activity that would be reflective of the charged political environment.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali

