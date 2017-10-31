FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. welcomes China, South Korea bid to improve ties despite anti-missile dispute
October 31, 2017 / 7:27 PM / Updated 8 hours ago

U.S. welcomes China, South Korea bid to improve ties despite anti-missile dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department welcomed a decision by China and South Korea on Tuesday to resume normal ties after a year-long standoff over a decision by Seoul and Washington to deploy a missile defence system to counter North Korea’s nuclear program.

“We ... were pleased to hear that the Republic of Korea, that our Korean friends, and also the Chinese are forging a closer relationship,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert told a briefing. “We see that as providing better stability ... for a region that desperately needs it because of North Korea.”

Nauert said there had been no change in the decision by South Korea and the United States to deploy the THAAD missile defence system in South Korea to protect against Pyongyang’s nuclear and ballistic missile program.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

