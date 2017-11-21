U.S. sanctions one person, 13 entities under N.Korea sanctions authority

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on a Chinese person, 13 entities including four Chinese trading companies, and 20 vessels to pressure North Korea over its nuclear weapons and missiles programs.

The action, coming one day after President Donald Trump put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism, was announced by the U.S. Treasury in a statement on its website. (Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by James Dalgleish)