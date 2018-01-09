U.S. welcomes meeting between North, South Korea on Olympics security

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. State Department welcomed Tuesday’s meeting between North and South Korean officials aimed at ensuring a safe Winter Olympics, and said it would work with Seoul to ensure North Korea’s participation does not violate U.N. sanctions.

Head of the North Korean delegation, Ri Son Gwon exchanges documents with South Korean counterpart Cho Myoung-gyon after their meeting at the truce village of Panmunjom in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, South Korea, January 9, 2018 REUTERS/Korea Pool

“The United States remains in close consultations with ROK (South Korean) officials, who will ensure North Korean participation in the Winter Olympics does not violate the sanctions imposed by the U.N. Security Council over North Korea’s unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.