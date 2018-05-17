White House says 'nothing has changed' on North Korea summit

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that it was moving forward with plans for a summit meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on June 12, despite North Korea’s threat to pull out of the summit if the U.S. insists it give up its nuclear program.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un looks out an airplane window in this undated photo released on May 9, 2018 by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). KCNA/via REUTERS

“Nothing has changed on our end,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders told reporters. “This was an invitation that North Korea offered, and that we’ve accepted, and we’re continuing to move forward in those preparations.”