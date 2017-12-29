FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
South Korea seizes HK-flagged vessel it says transferred oil to North Korea
Sections
Featured
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
Exclusive
World
Russian tankers fuelled North Korea via transfers at sea
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Cryptocurrency
South Korean students dive into virtual currency frenzy
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
Yearender
Bollywood stars came crashing down to earth in 2017
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
December 29, 2017 / 5:53 AM / in 2 days

South Korea seizes HK-flagged vessel it says transferred oil to North Korea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea has seized a Hong Kong-flagged vessel suspected of transferring oil to North Korea in defiance of international sanctions, a foreign ministry official said on Friday.

The vessel, Lighthouse Winmore, transferred refined petroleum products to a North Korean ship in international waters in late October, the official told Reuters.

The United States proposed blacklisting the Hong Kong-flagged ship to the U.N. Security Council for circumventing sanctions slapped on North Korea for its nuclear and missile programmes, documents seen by Reuters this month showed.

Reporting by Hyonhee Shin; Editing by Nick Macfie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.