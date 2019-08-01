U.S. officials still hope for talks after latest North Korean missile tests

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea’s latest missile launches did not violate a pledge its leader Kim Jong Un made to U.S. President Donald Trump, a senior U.S. official said on Thursday, but efforts to resume denuclearisation talks remained in doubt.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the test-fire of two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday, in this undated picture released by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA) on July 26, 2019. KCNA/via REUTERS

Kim oversaw the first test firing of a “new-type large-calibre multiple launch guided rocket system” on Wednesday, North Korean state media reported.

North Korean state television showed rockets launching from a vehicle that had been blurred in photos to obscure its features.

It followed six days after the launch of two short-range ballistic missiles, North Korea’s first tests since Kim and Trump met on June 30 and agreed to revive stalled denuclearisation talks.

The latest launches were intended to put pressure on South Korea and the United States to stop upcoming military drills and came as diplomats criss-cross the region this week in the hope of restarting the talks.

“The firing of these missiles don’t violate the pledge that Kim Jong Un made to the president about intercontinental-range ballistic missiles,” U.S. national security adviser John Bolton said in an interview with Fox Business News.

“But you have to ask when the real diplomacy is going to begin, when the working-level discussions on denuclearisation will begin,” he said.

North Korea’s tests of short-range missiles over the past week happened despite a meeting between Kim and Trump on June 30 at the heavily armed demilitarised zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas at which they agreed to revive stalled talks.

South Korea’s intelligence agency told lawmakers more North Korean missile tests are possible in August, the Yonhap news agency reported.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Vipin Narang said the missile tests were part of the North Korean leader’s approach to diplomacy. “He’s saying it will take more than a photo-op to get things moving.”

The tests were a stark reminder that every day the United States and its allies fail to secure an agreement is a day that North Korea continues to improve and expand its nuclear and missile arsenals, he said.

U.S. officials have played down the tests. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said earlier this week he still hoped that talks would start soon, including possibly on the sidelines of a Southeast Asian security forum in Bangkok this week.

However, Bolton said there had been no response. “We’re still waiting to hear from North Korea,” he said.

A summit between Trump and Kim in Vietnam in February collapsed after they failed to reconcile differences between Washington’s demands for Pyongyang’s complete denuclearisation and North Korean demands for relief of extensive international sanctions.

‘FAT TARGET’

The photos released by North Korea appeared to show a type of multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS). Such systems form a major part of North Korea’s conventional military arsenal, according to a 2018 assessment by the South’s defence ministry.

The North Korean military has nearly 5,500 MLRS, along with 8,600 field guns, 4,300 tanks, and 2,500 armoured vehicles, the assessment said.

Wednesday’s test verified the combat effectiveness of the overall rocket system and Kim predicted “it would be an inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon”, KCNA said.

It said the rocket system would play a major role in ground military operations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said the North had fired ballistic missiles that flew about 250 km (155 miles).

The missiles launched last week were a different type of short-range ballistic missile, which experts said were designed to make interception difficult.

Ballistic missiles would violate United Nations resolutions designed to pressure Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons and missile programmes.

Britain, Germany and France have asked the United Nations Security Council to meet behind closed doors on Thursday to discuss the latest missile launches, diplomats said.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres believed the missile launches were “just another reminder of the importance of restarting talks on the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

The South Korean military also said a North Korean soldier had crossed the DMZ between the two Koreas on Wednesday and asked to defect to the South.

South Korean nuclear envoy Lee Do-hoon met U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun on Wednesday on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Regional Forum in Bangkok.

South Korea’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday they discussed the missile tests and vowed diplomatic efforts for an early restart of working-level talks.

North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho cancelled a planned visit to the ASEAN forum but Pompeo said the Americans were still open to a meeting.

The United States does not plan to make changes to this month’s military drill with South Korea, a senior U.S. defence official said on Wednesday, despite the recent missile tests.

“We have to do two things: we have to give the diplomats appropriate space for their diplomacy and help create an environment that is conducive to the talks when they resume ... and we have to maintain readiness,” the U.S. official said.