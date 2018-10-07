FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 7, 2018 / 3:54 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Pompeo, North Korea's Kim 'refined options' for second Trump-Kim summit - U.S. State Department

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S State Department said Sunday Secretary Michael Pompeo and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had “refined options” for the location and date of a second summit between Kim and President Donald Trump.

The State Department also said Kim invited inspectors to visit Punggye Ri nuclear test site to confirm it had been “irreversibly dismantled,” according to a statement from Spokesperson Heather Nauert.

Pompeo had met with Kim in Pyongyang Sunday.

Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Nick Zieminski

