North Korea says Trump begged for a war during his Asia trip
November 11, 2017 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

North Korea says Trump begged for a war during his Asia trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korea said on Saturday that U.S. President Donald Trump’s first trip to Asia showed he was a “destroyer” and he had begged for war on the Korean peninsula.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives on Marine One at Osan Air Base, South Korea, as he prepares to depart for Beijing, November 8, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

“Trump, during his visit, laid bare his true nature as destroyer of world peace and stability and begged for a nuclear war on the Korean peninsula,” the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the state news agency.

Trump had warned North Korea on Wednesday not to underestimate the United States as he wrapped up his visit to South Korea.

The North Korean spokesman said nothing would deter Pyongyang from pursuing its nuclear weapons programme.

Reporting by Dahee Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates

