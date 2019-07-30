North Korea official tells U.S. counterpart talks to begin soon-senior U.S. official

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un as they meet at the demilitarized zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, June 30, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A North Korean official told a White House National Security Council counterpart last week that working-level talks to revive denuclearization negotiations with North Korea would start very soon, a senior U.S. administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

The U.S. official had been in the region for unrelated talks, and traveled to the demilitarized zone (DMZ) on the border of North and South Korea to deliver some photographs commemorating the June 30 meeting at the DMZ between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the senior U.S. administration official said.