September 26, 2018 / 12:26 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Pompeo says Trump-Kim summit more likely after October: CBS

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday he was working to set up the next summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but any meeting will likely be after October.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during the United Against Nuclear Iran Summit on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, U.S. September 25, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz

“We’re working diligently to make sure we get the conditions right so that we can accomplish as much as possible during the summit. But we hope it will be soon,” Pompeo said in an interview with “CBS This Morning.”

“It may happen in October, but more likely sometime after that.”

Reporting by Lesley Wroughton and Doina Chiacu

