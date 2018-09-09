FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 9, 2018 / 11:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Kim Jong Un tells Chinese envoy North Korea is upholding U.S. nuclear deal

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - North Korea leader Kim Jong Un told an envoy of Chinese president Xi Jinping that North Korea is upholding the denuclearisation agreement it reached with the United States this year, China’s state broadcaster said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and China's Li Zhanshu, chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), wave to people while attending a military parade marking the 70th anniversary of North Korea's foundation in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Chinese parliament chief Li Zhanshu, who is in Pyongyang for celebrations marking 70 years since the founding of North Korea, was told by Kim that North Korea hopes the United States keeps to its side of the agreement, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Kim met U.S. President Donald Trump in June and agreed to “work toward the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”, but negotiations appear to have stalled since then, with both sides increasingly critical of each other over a lack of progress.

Reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu; Editing by David Goodman

