North Korea's Kim invites Pope to Pyongyang, South Korea says

SEOUL (Reuters) - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to Pyongyang, South Korea’s presidential Blue House said on Tuesday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during joint news conference in Pyongyang, North Korea, September 19, 2018. Pyeongyang Press Corps/Pool via REUTERS

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will deliver Kim’s invitation when he meets Francis next week during his trip to Europe, Blue House spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a news briefing.

During the summit of the two leaders last month, Kim told Moon he wanted to invite the pope to North Korea, the spokesman added.