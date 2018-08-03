FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
August 3, 2018 / 12:08 PM / in 2 hours

Russia denies violating U.N. restriction on North Korean labourers: Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to North Korea said on Friday Moscow had not violated U.N. sanctions restricting the employment of North Korean labourers and not brought in any new workers from the country, Interfax news agency reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday Russia is allowing thousands of fresh North Korean labourers into the country and granting new work permits in potential violation of U.N. sanctions.

Any new work permits that were issued to North Korean workers in Russia were for labourers already located in the country and working under old contracts, ambassador Alexander Matsegora was cited as saying by Interfax.

Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.