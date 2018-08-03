Russia denies violating U.N. restriction on North Korean labourers: Ifax

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s ambassador to North Korea said on Friday Moscow had not violated U.N. sanctions restricting the employment of North Korean labourers and not brought in any new workers from the country, Interfax news agency reported.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday Russia is allowing thousands of fresh North Korean labourers into the country and granting new work permits in potential violation of U.N. sanctions.

Any new work permits that were issued to North Korean workers in Russia were for labourers already located in the country and working under old contracts, ambassador Alexander Matsegora was cited as saying by Interfax.